Azerbaijan discloses ranking of Turkmenistan among its top non-oil importers

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. The volume of trade operations between Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan amounted to $140.2 million from January through June of this year.

The data obtained by Trend from the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee shows that this figure decreased by $93.4 million, or 1.7 times, compared to the same period of 2024.

In the reporting period, the share of trade operations with Turkmenistan was 0.57 percent of the total foreign trade turnover of Azerbaijan.

During the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan exported products worth $30.3 million to Turkmenistan, which is $17.6 million, or 36.8 percent, less than in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, from January through June 2025, the volume of imports from Turkmenistan to Azerbaijan amounted to $109.8 million, which is $75.8 million, or 40.8 percent less, in annual terms.

Furthermore, during the initial semester of 2025, the outbound trade of non-petroleum commodities from Azerbaijan to Turkmenistan reached a valuation of $29.5 million, reflecting a decrement of $18.2 million, or a contraction of 1.6 times compared to the corresponding period in 2024.

During the specified reporting interval, the outbound trade of non-petroleum commodities to Turkmenistan constituted 1.68 percent of the aggregate export volume to Azerbaijan. Consequently, Turkmenistan secured the 10th position within the hierarchy of major importers of Azerbaijani non-oil commodities.

Between January and June of the current fiscal year, Azerbaijan's international trade turnover escalated to $24.4 billion, reflecting a surge of $2.63 billion, or 12.1 percent, relative to the corresponding timeframe of the previous year, which recorded a trade volume of $21.77 billion.

The export segment constituted $12.88 billion of the overall turnover, whereas the import sector registered $11.52 billion. In the preceding fiscal year, there was a marginal contraction in export metrics, registering a decrement of 0.2 percent, juxtaposed against a substantial escalation in import volumes, which soared by 29.9 percent.

As a result, Azerbaijan recorded a fiscal surplus ranging from $1.36 billion to $2.67 billion, reflecting a year-on-year contraction of approximately threefold.