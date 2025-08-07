Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy

Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 7

Economy Materials 7 August 2025 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 7

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 7, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to August 6.

The official rate for $1 is 572,035 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,218 rials. On August 6, the euro was priced at 669,408 rials.

Currency

Rial on August 7

Rial on August 6

1 US dollar

USD

572,102

578,102

1 British pound

GBP

764,120

769,298

1 Swiss franc

CHF

710,262

716,084

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,458

59,836

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,135

56,360

1 Danish krone

DKK

89,272

89,702

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,521

6,584

1 UAE Dirham

AED

155,762

157,414

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,872,394

1,891,219

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

201,844

203,925

100 Japanese yen

JPY

388,439

391,917

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

72,871

73,645

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,486,560

1,501,883

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

416,286

419,472

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

339,641

341,014

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,206

32,292

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,068

14,217

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,134

7,228

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

157,152

158,819

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

43,728

44,212

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

44

1 Australian dollar

AUD

371,993

374,029

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

152,543

154,161

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,521,370

1,537,505

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

445,138

449,058

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

470,514

477,076

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,109

19,342

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

272

275

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

407,366

411,303

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

105,156

106,320

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

79,622

80,462

100 Thai baht

THB

1,768,955

1,788,957

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

135,256

136,745

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

412,972

416,854

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

806,819

815,377

1 euro

EUR

666,218

669,408

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

106,422

107,616

1 Georgian lari

GEL

211,998

214,147

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

34,994

35,298

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,256

8,442

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

173,340

175,465

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

336,492

340,060

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

998,296

1,004,834

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

61,181

61,412

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

162,981

164,854

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,496

4,573

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,111 rials and $1 costs 719,628 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,700 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,668 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 926,000–929,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.

Latest

Latest

Read more