Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 7

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 7, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 45 currencies went up compared to August 6.

The official rate for $1 is 572,035 rials, while one euro is valued at 666,218 rials. On August 6, the euro was priced at 669,408 rials.

Currency Rial on August 7 Rial on August 6 1 US dollar USD 572,102 578,102 1 British pound GBP 764,120 769,298 1 Swiss franc CHF 710,262 716,084 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,458 59,836 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,135 56,360 1 Danish krone DKK 89,272 89,702 1 Indian rupee INR 6,521 6,584 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,762 157,414 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,872,394 1,891,219 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 201,844 203,925 100 Japanese yen JPY 388,439 391,917 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,871 73,645 1 Omani rial OMR 1,486,560 1,501,883 1 Canadian dollar CAD 416,286 419,472 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 339,641 341,014 1 South African rand ZAR 32,206 32,292 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,068 14,217 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,134 7,228 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,152 158,819 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,728 44,212 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 371,993 374,029 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,543 154,161 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,521,370 1,537,505 1 Singapore dollar SGD 445,138 449,058 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 470,514 477,076 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,109 19,342 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 275 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 407,366 411,303 1 Libyan dinar LYD 105,156 106,320 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,622 80,462 100 Thai baht THB 1,768,955 1,788,957 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 135,256 136,745 1,000 South Korean won KRW 412,972 416,854 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 806,819 815,377 1 euro EUR 666,218 669,408 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 106,422 107,616 1 Georgian lari GEL 211,998 214,147 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,994 35,298 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,256 8,442 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 173,340 175,465 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,492 340,060 100 Philippine pesos PHP 998,296 1,004,834 1 Tajik somoni TJS 61,181 61,412 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,981 164,854 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,496 4,573

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 838,111 rials and $1 costs 719,628 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 813,700 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 698,668 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 926,000–929,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.05–1.08 million rials.