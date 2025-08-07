Azerbaijani oil increases in price

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude oil on a CIF basis at Italy’s Augusta port rose by $0.28, or 0.40 percent, to $73.64 per barrel on July 30, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye's Ceyhan port, the price of Azeri Light on an FOB basis also grew by $0.28, or 0.41 percent, to $67.88 per barrel.

Meanwhile, the price of URALS crude went up by $0.05, or 0.09 percent, to $57.41 per barrel.

The price of a barrel of Dated Brent crude oil produced in the North Sea remained at the previous level, amounting to $69.48/barrel.

Azerbaijan’s state budget for 2025 is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.