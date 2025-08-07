Azerbaijan rolls out official list of Green Card System insurers
The Compulsory Insurance Bureau (CIB) has announced the Azerbaijani insurance companies authorized to operate under the Green Card System for citizens traveling abroad by car. Seven companies, including AtaInsurance, Pasha Insurance, and Qala Insurance, are the official participants.
