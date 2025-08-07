Azerbaijan sees growth in number of local taxpayers

Photo: State Tax Service under the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

As of August 1, 2025, 86.9 percent of over 1.63 million taxpayers in Azerbaijan were individuals, and 13.1 percent were legal entities. The total number of taxpayers rose by 4.8 percent year-on-year, including a 7.4 percent rise in legal entities. Between January and July 2025, 8,196 new businesses were registered—88.5 percent with local investment and 84.6 percent via digital platforms.

