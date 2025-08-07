Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin elevates in price

On August 7, the new Bahar Azadi gold coin was sold for 843 million rials ($1,473), up from 838 million rials ($1,464) on August 6. The older coin sold for 766 million rials ($1,339), the half coin for 449 million rials ($784), the quarter coin for 264 million rials ($461), and one gram of 18-carat gold cost 76 million rials ($133).

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register