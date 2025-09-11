Price for Azerbaijani oil picking up steam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 11.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, grew by $0.32, or 0.46 percent, on September 10 from the previous level to $69.02 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude also went up by $0.32, or 0.47 percent, to $67.55 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude rose by $0.4, or 0.72 percent, to $56.24 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the

The North Sea saw an increase of $0.44, or 0.66 percent, to $67.14 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

