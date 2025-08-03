Tajikistan discloses inflation rate for 1H2025

Tajikistan’s inflation slowed to 1.8 percent in the first half of 2025, slightly below last year’s level. The central bank cut the key rate to 8.25 percent and held 61 government securities auctions to manage liquidity and curb inflationary pressure.

