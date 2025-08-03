Kazakhstan’s onshore wind energy capacity surges since 2015 - IRENA
Photo: Official information source of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The most rapid expansions occurred between 2018 and 2022, particularly in 2019 and 2022 with annual growth rates exceeding 130 percent and 60 percent respectively.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy