Kazakhstan’s share of renewables in electricity capacity shows growth - IRENA
Photo: Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Kazakhstan
The most notable jumps occurred between 2018 and 2022, a period marked by substantial expansion in solar and wind power projects. The continuous rise reflects Kazakhstan’s ongoing efforts to diversify its energy mix and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy