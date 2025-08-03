Eni highlights Kazakhstan’s silicon output in latest critical minerals report
The data reflects Kazakhstan’s emergence as a noted producer of silicon - a mineral essential for the solar industry, semiconductors, and other high-tech applications. Eni’s inclusion of the country in its critical minerals review highlights Kazakhstan’s growing role in global mineral supply chains.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy