ECO highlights new trade and logistics plans for landlocked countries at LLDC3

AWAZA, Turkmenistan, August 7. At the 3rd UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDC), Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) highlighted the organization's focus on enhancing trade and economic integration, transport connectivity, and developing sustainable logistics chains, Trend reports.

“The Economic Cooperation Organization is unique as a regional association where nearly 70 percent of its members lack access to the sea. For over three decades, we have actively engaged with these countries, serving as a reliable partner in promoting sustainable development,” the ECO noted.

Acknowledging ongoing challenges, the organization expressed readiness to broaden its support mechanisms, explore new growth-stimulating approaches, and strengthen coordination with international partners.

Aligned with the Awaza Action Programme for 2024–2034, ECO plans to accelerate efforts on infrastructure, logistics, and investment initiatives aimed at unlocking the full economic potential of landlocked developing countries.