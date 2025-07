Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 20. “We have good contacts with the leading international companies, with many of them, we work as investors,” said President Ilham Aliyev during a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“We are investing our funds through big international groups. At the same time, we have a good record of attracting foreign investments in the energy sector,” he added.