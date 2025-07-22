Azerbaijan and Georgia explore new avenues for strategic partnership (PHOTO) (UPDATED)

Title changed: first version posted on 11:10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22.​ Prospects for the development of strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia were discussed between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, who is on a visit to Georgia, and his Georgian counterpart Maka Bochorishvili today, a source in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The one-on-one meeting was followed by an expanded-format meeting between the delegations of both sides.

"The meeting exchanged views on the current state and prospects of Azerbaijani-Georgian friendship and strategic partnership relations.

The parties emphasized the contribution of high-level political dialogue, mutual visits and political consultations between the two countries to further deepening relations.

The ministers discussed the possibilities of further expanding cooperation in the fields of energy, transport, trade, tourism and education. The strategic importance of joint projects such as Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Tbilisi-Kars and the Southern Gas Corridor, as well as initiatives and projects in the field of green energy and digital communications were noted. The positive contribution of the Middle East-West Corridor to the cooperation between the two countries and Central Asia was emphasized.

The development of economic and trade ties between the two countries and the growing dynamics in trade turnover were noted with satisfaction.

The importance of developing cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and encouraging cultural exchanges was also emphasized.

The parties noted the importance of continuing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Georgia based on mutual support on international platforms, including within the framework of regional initiatives.

The ministers emphasized the importance of joint activities and coordination of efforts within the framework of trilateral and multilateral formats involving the two countries. It was pointed out that the high level of relations between Azerbaijan and the Central Asian states is the basis for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Central Asia regional partnership.

The processes taking place in the region and beyond, including security issues of mutual interest, were discussed at the meeting.

Bayramov provided detailed information on the large-scale restoration and construction work carried out by Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation, as well as on the process of normalizing relations with Armenia. Georgia's contribution to the normalization process, including the organization of a number of meetings since 2022, was highly appreciated.

Despite significant progress in the peace process, it was noted that Armenia's ongoing territorial claims to Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, enshrined in its constitution, continue to impede the signing of a peace agreement.

The meeting also included an exchange of views on other issues of mutual interest.

The ministers then made press statements," the source added.

