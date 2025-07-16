Azerbaijan boosts confidence in ICT sector with rising loan portfolio
Azerbaijan’s business loan portfolio in the information and communication sector reached 666.3 million manats ($391.9 million) as of June 1, 2025, marking a 19.7% increase year-on-year. This growth reflects expanding financial support for the ICT industry, a key driver of the country’s economic diversification.
