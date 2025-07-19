Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 19 July 2025 09:38 (UTC +04:00)
Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 19

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 19, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 4 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to July 17.

The official rate for $1 is 578,041 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,063 rials. On July 17, the euro was priced at 675,059 rials.

Currency

Rial on July 19

Rial on July 17

1 US dollar

USD

578,041

580,519

1 British pound

GBP

776,734

779,407

1 Swiss franc

CHF

722,403

724,366

1 Swedish króna

SEK

59,837

59,709

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

56,860

56,555

1 Danish krone

DKK

90,173

90,449

1 Indian rupee

INR

6,711

6,754

1 UAE Dirham

AED

157,397

158,072

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

1,891,475

1,900,101

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

202,920

203,753

100 Japanese yen

JPY

389,101

392,110

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

73,666

73,952

1 Omani rial

OMR

1,501,754

1,507,803

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

421,506

423,455

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

345,442

344,828

1 South African rand

ZAR

32,696

32,509

1 Turkish lira

TRY

14,313

14,423

1 Russian ruble

RUB

7,346

7,419

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

158,802

159,483

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

44,106

44,284

1 Syrian pound

SYP

44

45

1 Australian dollar

AUD

377,224

378,637

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

154,144

154,805

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

1,537,343

1,543,934

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

450,260

452,202

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

476,003

478,347

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

19,172

19,256

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

275

277

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

419,253

421,932

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

106,488

107,018

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

80,531

80,884

100 Thai baht

THB

1,784,692

1,785,474

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

136,157

136,726

1,000 South Korean won

KRW

415,709

417,155

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

815,291

818,786

1 euro

EUR

673,063

675,059

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

108,598

109,815

1 Georgian lari

GEL

213,258

214,134

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

35,461

35,593

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

8,370

8,396

1 Belarusian ruble

BYN

176,554

177,258

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

340,023

341,482

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

1,013,345

1,017,686

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

60,443

60,618

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

164,823

165,407

Venezuelan bolívar

VES

4,919

4,993

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 833,922 rials and $1 costs 716,190 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 811,209 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 884,000–887,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1,03 million rials.

