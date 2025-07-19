Iran releases currency exchange rates for July 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of July 19, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 4 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to July 17.

The official rate for $1 is 578,041 rials, while one euro is valued at 673,063 rials. On July 17, the euro was priced at 675,059 rials.

Currency Rial on July 19 Rial on July 17 1 US dollar USD 578,041 580,519 1 British pound GBP 776,734 779,407 1 Swiss franc CHF 722,403 724,366 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,837 59,709 1 Norwegian krone NOK 56,860 56,555 1 Danish krone DKK 90,173 90,449 1 Indian rupee INR 6,711 6,754 1 UAE Dirham AED 157,397 158,072 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,891,475 1,900,101 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 202,920 203,753 100 Japanese yen JPY 389,101 392,110 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 73,666 73,952 1 Omani rial OMR 1,501,754 1,507,803 1 Canadian dollar CAD 421,506 423,455 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 345,442 344,828 1 South African rand ZAR 32,696 32,509 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,313 14,423 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,346 7,419 1 Qatari riyal QAR 158,802 159,483 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 44,106 44,284 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 45 1 Australian dollar AUD 377,224 378,637 1 Saudi riyal SAR 154,144 154,805 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,537,343 1,543,934 1 Singapore dollar SGD 450,260 452,202 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 476,003 478,347 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 19,172 19,256 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 275 277 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 419,253 421,932 1 Libyan dinar LYD 106,488 107,018 1 Chinese yuan CNY 80,531 80,884 100 Thai baht THB 1,784,692 1,785,474 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 136,157 136,726 1,000 South Korean won KRW 415,709 417,155 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 815,291 818,786 1 euro EUR 673,063 675,059 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 108,598 109,815 1 Georgian lari GEL 213,258 214,134 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 35,461 35,593 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,370 8,396 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 176,554 177,258 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 340,023 341,482 100 Philippine pesos PHP 1,013,345 1,017,686 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,443 60,618 1 Turkmen manat TMT 164,823 165,407 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,919 4,993

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 833,922 rials and $1 costs 716,190 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 811,209 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 696,683 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 884,000–887,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1–1,03 million rials.