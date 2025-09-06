Azerbaijani oil experiences price decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6.​ The price of Azerbaijan’s Azeri Light crude at Italy’s Augusta port, on a CIF basis, decreased by $1.99, or 2.9 percent, on September 5 from the previous level to $67.48 per barrel, a source in the oil market told Trend.

At Türkiye’s Ceyhan port, the FOB price of Azeri Light crude went down by $1.99, or 2.93 percent, to $66.01 per barrel.

The price of URALS crude declined by $1.88, or 3.34 percent, to $54.33 per barrel, while Brent Dated crude from the North Sea saw a reduction of $1.96, or 2.91 percent, to $65.36 per barrel.

Azerbaijan’s 2025 state budget is based on an average oil price of $70 per barrel.

