Germany ramps up oil imports from Azerbaijan in 6M2025
In the first half of 2025, Azerbaijan exported 562,300 tons of crude oil worth $302.4 million to Germany. Exports rose by $8.5 million and 121,600 tons from the same period in 2024. Germany ranked 6th among Azerbaijan’s top oil buyers.
