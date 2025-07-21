Kyrgyz-Mongolian strategic dialogue strengthened by 13 new multisectoral accords

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, July 21. A wide-ranging package of bilateral documents was signed today following high-level talks between President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and President of Mongolia Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Trend reports via the press service of the Kyrgyz president.

The centerpiece of the agreements was the signing of a Joint Declaration on the establishment of a comprehensive partnership between the two countries, reflecting a shared intent to elevate cooperation across multiple sectors.

The sides formalized arrangements in key areas including legal cooperation, agriculture, digital development, science, culture, and education. Among the notable accords were an Extradition Treaty, an agreement on mutual recognition of national driving licenses, and a cooperation program between the foreign ministries for the years 2026–2027.

Sectoral cooperation will also expand through memoranda on wool processing, digital innovation, cultural exchange, strategic studies, and joint academic research. Agreements were also reached between the national academies of science and broadcasting corporations of both countries.

The scope of signed documents reflects the growing momentum in Kyrgyz-Mongolian relations, as both sides seek to institutionalize deeper collaboration built on historical and cultural affinity.