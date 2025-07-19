We need ECO to be more consolidated and efficient - President Ilham Aliyev

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. We need Economic Cooperation Organization to be more consolidated and efficient, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at a meeting with participants of the 3rd Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

“There are more active and less active formats of partnership on a bilateral level between member states, but we need to adopt a multilateral approach. From this point of view, I think that Azerbaijan’s efforts will be appreciated. We took this responsibility as a chair now. I am sure it will be successful,” noted the President.