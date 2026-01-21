Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of State of Israel in Davos (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 21 January 2026 13:05 (UTC +04:00)
President Ilham Aliyev meets with President of State of Israel in Davos (PHOTO)
Photo: Press service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Emin Aliyev
DAVOS, Switzerland, January 21. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev met with President of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog in Davos on 21 January, Trend's special correspondent reports.

During the conversation, they recalled President Isaac Herzog’s visits to Azerbaijan and his meetings with the head of state.

The successful development of Azerbaijan–Israel relations across various fields was emphasized. They noted that there are excellent opportunities to expand cooperation in the economic, trade, energy, and other sectors.

The Presidents of Azerbaijan and Israel discussed matters related to the prospects of cooperation.

