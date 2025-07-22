Kyrgyzstan outpaces others to become Georgia’s top export market
Kyrgyzstan continues to be Georgia’s largest export partner in early 2025, with Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan also among the top destinations. Turkey remains the leading source of imports, reflecting stable trade relations in the region.
