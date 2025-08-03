Tajikistan's currency strengthens sharply in 1H2025
Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan
Tajikistan’s national currency appreciated by 9.4 percent against the US dollar in the first half of 2025, while inflation remained subdued at 1.8 percent. The currencies of key trading partners also saw significant fluctuations, reflecting global economic uncertainty.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy