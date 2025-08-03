Tajikistan's currency strengthens sharply in 1H2025

Photo: National Bank of Tajikistan

Tajikistan’s national currency appreciated by 9.4 percent against the US dollar in the first half of 2025, while inflation remained subdued at 1.8 percent. The currencies of key trading partners also saw significant fluctuations, reflecting global economic uncertainty.

