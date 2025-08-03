Tajikistan’s credit institutions expand assets and liabilities by mid-2025
As of June 2025, credit financial institutions in Tajikistan boosted their assets by 26.8 percent year-on-year, reaching $5.5 billion, while liabilities and capital also showed significant growth. The number of operating institutions rose to 65, with 1,942 branches across the country
