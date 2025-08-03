Tajikistan’s credit financial organizations report growth in loan issuance in 1H2025

Tajikistan’s credit financial organizations saw significant growth in loan issuance during the first half of 2025, with notable increases in both consumer and microloans. The sector continues to support diverse areas of the economy, including agriculture and industry. The number of operating credit institutions and their branches also expanded compared to the previous year.

