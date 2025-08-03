Fire breaks out at chemical plant warehouse in Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. A fire broke out yesterday evening at a warehouse of a chemical plant in the Azarshahr district of East Azerbaijan Province in northwestern Iran, the director of the fire protection and security department of the executive authority of Azershahr district Rahim Hazrati said, Trend reports.

According to him, the incident occurred in a warehouse where flammable substances are stored.

Khazrati said the fire was caused by non-compliance with the rules for storing flammable substances in the warehouse and technical malfunctions.

A district spokesman said no one was killed or injured in the incident. Khazrati said an investigation was underway to determine the exact cause of the fire and assess the extent of the damage. The fire has been extinguished.