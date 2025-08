ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 3. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visited the UN Regional Centre in Almaty, Akorda's press service says, Trend reports.

The President of Kazakhstan and the UN Secretary-General took part in the signing ceremony of the Agreement between the Government of Kazakhstan and the UN on the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan.