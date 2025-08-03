UN remains fundamental pillar of international order for Kazakhstan - Tokayev

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 3.The UN remains an indispensable and essential pillar of international order for Kazakhstan, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said during his speech at the ceremony dedicated to the opening of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals in Almaty, Trend reports.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that the opening of the center is of strategic importance for both the country and the UN, serving as a powerful message to the international community about the growing role of Central Asia on the global stage.

The President noted that the signing of the Agreement on the establishment of the center marks a new stage in Kazakhstan’s long-standing partnership with the UN.

"Against a backdrop of increasing geopolitical turbulence, conflict, climate change and threats to food security, the United Nations must play a key role in ensuring a safer and more stable world. The UN remains an indispensable and fundamental pillar of international order for Kazakhstan," he said.