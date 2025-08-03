Iran believes trade turnover with Pakistan to increase several times – Pezeshkian

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. I believe that trade turnover between Iran and Pakistan will quickly and easily increase to $10 billion per year, Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said at a joint press conference with Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad, Trend reports.

According to him, the current trade turnover between Iran and Pakistan is $3 billion per year.

Pezeshkian said that negotiations were held between Iran and Pakistan to develop cooperation in economic and other fields. As a result, 12 cooperation documents were signed between the two countries.

The Iranian president said that increasing rail, sea, and land freight routes, equipping border markets with the necessary means, and establishing joint free trade zones are serious needs in Iran-Pakistan relations. Constructive negotiations have been held between the two sides in this regard.

12 cooperation documents were signed today between Pakistan and Iran in various fields, including tourism, agriculture, justice and legal cooperation, industry, science and technology, transit and freight transportation, cultural heritage, and trade, in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.