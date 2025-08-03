Iran and Pakistan to establish joint border gate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Iran and Pakistan will establish a joint border gate between the two countries, Deputy Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance of Iran and Director General of the Customs Administration Foroud Asgari said in a statement to local media, Trend reports.

According to him, an official document was signed between the two countries today in this regard.

Asgari said that according to the signed document, customs inspections will be carried out in a unified manner at the joint borders of the two countries, and customs declaration data will be exchanged digitally between Iran and Pakistan. This will help to unload the cargo quickly and accurately.

Asgari noted that the joint border gate will further simplify the passage of passengers and vehicles, strengthen trade transparency, and international cooperation to combat smuggling.

To note, on August 3, 12 cooperation documents were signed between Pakistan and Iran in various fields, including tourism, agriculture, justice and legal cooperation, industry, science and technology, transit and freight transportation, cultural heritage, and trade, in the Pakistani capital, Islamabad.