Iran releases currency exchange rates for August 3

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3.​ The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) has released the official exchange rates for foreign currencies as of August 3, Trend reports.

According to the rates announced by the CBI, the value of 3 currencies went up, while 42 currencies dropped down compared to August 2.

The official rate for $1 is 571,874 rials, while one euro is valued at 662,919 rials. On August 2, the euro was priced at 662,850 rials.

Currency Rial on August 3 Rial on August 2 1 US dollar USD 571,874 573,608 1 British pound GBP 759,184 760,722 1 Swiss franc CHF 711,208 711,034 1 Swedish króna SEK 59,258 59,302 1 Norwegian krone NOK 55,869 55,923 1 Danish krone DKK 88,604 88,814 1 Indian rupee INR 6,555 6,579 1 UAE Dirham AED 155,718 156,190 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 1,866,542 1,877,823 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 200,736 202,268 100 Japanese yen JPY 387,926 387,451 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 72,857 73,075 1 Omani rial OMR 1,485,001 1,490,253 1 Canadian dollar CAD 414,551 416,297 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 338,330 339,061 1 South African rand ZAR 31,579 31,793 1 Turkish lira TRY 14,079 14,108 1 Russian ruble RUB 7,144 7,171 1 Qatari riyal QAR 157,108 157,585 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 43,651 43,809 1 Syrian pound SYP 44 44 1 Australian dollar AUD 370,045 371,011 1 Saudi riyal SAR 152,500 152,962 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 1,520,941 1,525,553 1 Singapore dollar SGD 443,567 444,602 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 467,851 469,154 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 18,981 19,037 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 272 273 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 409,500 410,992 1 Libyan dinar LYD 104,689 105,352 1 Chinese yuan CNY 79,286 79,563 100 Thai baht THB 1,759,826 1,764,034 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 134,762 134,133 1,000 South Korean won KRW 411,662 412,934 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 806,592 809,038 1 euro EUR 662,919 662,850 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 105,410 105,645 1 Georgian lari GEL 211,414 212,200 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 34,693 35,026 1 Afghan afghani AFN 8,322 8,345 1 Belarusian ruble BYN 174,352 174,885 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 336,396 337,417 100 Philippine pesos PHP 990,864 993,465 1 Tajik somoni TJS 60,580 60,812 1 Turkmen manat TMT 162,934 163,457 Venezuelan bolívar VES 4,568 4,610

The CBI adopted the SANA system for currency exchange offices, where one euro costs 832,637 rials and $1 costs 718,283 rials.

NIMA is a scheme for selling a percentage of the foreign money earned from exports.

The price of one euro in this system amounted to 808,386 rials, and the price of $1 totaled 697,362 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 909,000–912,000 rials, while one euro is worth 1.03–1.06 million rials.