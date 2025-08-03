Iranian Mercantile Exchange reports sales value decline
Iran Mercantile Exchange sales fell by 19.8% in value and 29.8% in weight from July 26–31. A total of 1.84 million tons worth $598 million were sold, down from 2.62 million tons worth $745 million the previous week. Key sales included 254,000 tons in industrial goods and 161,000 tons in petroleum products.
