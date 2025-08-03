Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Eni reviews Kazakhstan’s role in global manganese supply chain

Eni reviews Kazakhstan’s role in global manganese supply chain
Photo: Eramet manganese production company

Gulnara Rahimova
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 3. Kazakhstan’s manganese production and reserves are included in the Eni World Energy Review 2025, with output figures varying across reported years and reserves remaining unchanged through 2023.

Data obtained by Trend from the review presents both production and reserve data for the period from 2015 to 2024. Figures for some years remain unavailable in the dataset.

Year Production (thousand metric tons) Reserves (thousand metric tons)
2010
2015 222 5,000
2019 140 5,000
2020 158 5,000
2021 90 5,000
2022 129 5,000
2023 130 5,000
2024
