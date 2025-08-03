Iran announces volume of wheat purchases

From April 5 to August 2, Iran bought 7.16 million tons of wheat worth $2.57 billion under a guaranteed contract. Farmers have so far received $1.14 billion in payments. The largest purchases came from Khuzestan (1.44 million tons), Kurdistan (662,000 tons), and Golestan (601,000 tons).

