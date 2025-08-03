Iran announces volume of wheat purchases
From April 5 to August 2, Iran bought 7.16 million tons of wheat worth $2.57 billion under a guaranteed contract. Farmers have so far received $1.14 billion in payments. The largest purchases came from Khuzestan (1.44 million tons), Kurdistan (662,000 tons), and Golestan (601,000 tons).
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy