Azerbaijan's Shusha celebrates another Vagif Poetry festival (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23.​ Vagif Poetry Days are once again being held, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture, and the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, Trend reports.

Having started in the Gazakh district, the birthplace of Molla Panah Vagif, on July 14, the celebration has continued in Ganja city on July 15, Aghdam district on July 16, and in Shusha city, the cultural capital of Azerbaijan, on July 22-23.

On July 22, a series of events for the Vagif Poetry Days began in front of the great poet's tomb.

The opening ceremony was attended by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli, People's Writer Anar, Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, Special Representative of the President of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district Aydin Karimov, President of the Turkish Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova, well-known literary and cultural figures, and poetry lovers from Shusha who returned to their homeland.

Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union, People's Writer Anar spoke about the contributions of Molla Panah Vagif to the development of national literature.

Noting the importance of the Vagif Poetry Days, the writer said that the existence of the people is manifested in its literature and culture.

Raimkulova spoke about the projects implemented by the organization in connection with Azerbaijani culture and literature, and spoke about the publication "He is a vizier, his words are a king" (2023) dedicated to Molla Panah Vagif.

In his speech, Director of the Ataturk Center in Azerbaijan, Academician Nizami Jafarov characterized the city of Shusha and Molla Panah Vagif as examples of the Azerbaijani Renaissance.

He also noted that the scientist Vagif had a great influence on the literary process after him.

Ramil Ahmad, a poet, literary critic, PhD in philology, originally from Shusha, said that the rich history and mysterious nature of Shusha were a source of inspiration and recited his poem.

After the speeches, the awarding ceremony of the winners of the "Letter to Vagif" essay competition was held.

It was reported that the main goal of the competition, announced by the Ministry of Culture in May of this year, is to once again draw the attention of everyone with creative potential to the work of the outstanding poet and statesman Molla Panah Vagif, and to stimulate the writing of new works on the subject.

A total of 175 essays were submitted to the competition. The essays were evaluated by a commission consisting of well-known literary critics and writers in terms of their approach to the topic, the artistic and aesthetic value of the text, the richness of language and expression, as well as the originality of style and compositional structure.

According to the final decision of the commission, Tahmina Verdiyeva ("Shusha, where the spirit and history meet") was awarded the first, Natavan Baghirova ("Appeal to Vagif") the second, and Elvin Ahmad ("Zero point of life or a life that fits in two verses") the third places.

All winners were presented with diplomas from the Ministry of Culture.

Then, the "Word of the Brave" project was presented. The aim of project, which was implemented within the framework of the "Word" project by poet Nigar Hasanzade, is to demonstrate the creative examples of the brave sons who fought for the territorial integrity of our homeland during the 44-day Second Karabakh War.

Poets who participated in the Second Karabakh War recited their poems at the event.

The foundation of Vagif Poetry Days was laid in 1982 in Shusha on the initiative of National Leader Heydar Aliyev. That year, with his participation, the poet’s mausoleum and Poetry House were inaugurated, and it was officially decided to launch this literary celebration. Until 1991, the event was held annually, beginning in Gazakh and concluding on the breathtaking Jidir Plain in Shusha. However, this tradition was interrupted during the occupation of Karabakh in the 1990s.

Thanks to the historic Victory achieved under the leadership of Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev in 2020, the revival of this cultural heritage became possible. Since 2021, Vagif Poetry Days have been held once again in Shusha, with renewed spirit. This is not only a celebration of literature but also a triumph of national pride, freedom, and the unwavering will to reclaim our lands.

