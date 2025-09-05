PASHA Holding became the Platinum Sponsor of the 49th International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) World Finals, held in Baku (PHOTO)

Recognized as the world’s most prestigious programming competition, the ICPC 2025 World Finals took place in Baku on August 31 - September 4, 2025. The event was organized by the ICPC Foundation and hosted by ADA University, in partnership with the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency, and the ICPC Azerbaijan community, with the support of leading global technology companies such as Huawei, Google DeepMind, OpenAI, and JetBrains, as well as sponsorship from PASHA Holding. PASHA Holding was represented at the event with a stand, alongside its subsidiaries - PASHA Bank, Kapital Bank, PASHA Insurance, and PASHA Life.

The International Collegiate Programming Contest (ICPC) is a global algorithmic programming competition designed for university students from around the world. Competing in teams of three, students work for five hours to solve complex, real-world problems, testing their creativity, teamwork, and problem-solving skills. Through its highly competitive and intensive format, ICPC promotes innovation and excellence in computer science. ICPC was first organized locally in North America in 1970, with the inaugural world championship held in 1977. Since then, it has grown into a global, multi-tiered competition, consisting of local and regional contests that culminate in the annual World Finals organized by the ICPC Foundation.

At the opening ceremony on September 1, 2025, ICPC Foundation President Bill Poucher announced that this year’s competition involved 63,294 students, 10,573 coaches, and assistant coaches, representing 3,307 universities and 93 companies. From these preliminary rounds, 140 of the world’s top student programming teams advanced to the finals in Baku.

By participating as the Platinum Sponsor of the ICPC 2025 World Finals in Baku, PASHA Holding reaffirms its commitment to supporting youth development, fostering innovation, and building a knowledge-based society. By supporting one of the world’s most prestigious programming competitions, the Holding seeks to inspire future leaders and technology experts capable of solving tomorrow’s challenges, while also strengthening Azerbaijan’s position as a regional hub for education and digital development. This initiative represents one of PASHA Holding’s key steps in contributing to youth empowerment, innovation, and sustainable growth.