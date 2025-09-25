ACWA Power announces key dates for Khizi-Absheron wind farm opening (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 25. ACWA Power, a leading global developer and operator of power plants, desalination facilities, and green hydrogen projects, is actively expanding its operations in Azerbaijan, the company's Director of Business Development, Polina Liubomirova said at Azerbaijan and Central Asia Green Energy Week, Trend reports.

“The company is preparing to launch the 240 MW Khizi-Absheron wind farm in December 2025, the largest project of its kind in the country and one of the most significant in the region,” she said.

She noted that the development of renewable energy in different countries depends on the maturity of legislation - the company operates in markets with well-established regulatory frameworks, as well as in those where they are still being developed.

According to a company representative, this is both a challenge and an opportunity, and the creation of a new legal framework, for example for energy storage systems, is becoming a key factor.

Liubomirova stressed that the lack of energy storage solutions could become a bottleneck for the growth of renewable energy, whether in Europe with its developed energy system or in countries with less stable markets.

"Meanwhile, a clear legislative framework accelerates project implementation, however its absence isn't an obstacle for the company. ACWA Power places particular emphasis on partnerships with government agencies. Saudi Arabia, where the company is headquartered, advocates direct government-to-government cooperation.

This experience is actively used in our work in Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia. The company is also developing cooperation with local players. Our projects are aimed not only at expanding ACWA Power's portfolio but also at supporting the countries in which we operate. Azerbaijan is a shining example of this approach," she pointed out.

