President Ilham Aliyev answered question regarding AZAL plane crash at Shusha Global Media Forum

KHANKENDI, Azerbaijan, July 19. President Ilham Aliyev answered a question regarding the AZAL plane crash during his meeting with participants of the Shusha Global Media Forum, Trend reports.

The head of state pointed out, “Unfortunately, we didn't get any answer from Russian officials about that, though seven months have passed. For us, everything is clear. We know what happened, and we can prove it, and we know that Russian officials know what happened, and it's a question why they do not just do what any neighbour would have done. Our requests or demands are absolutely natural: to acknowledge this accident as an act of guilt, to punish those who shot down our plane, and to pay compensation to the families of the victims, to those who were wounded, and to AZAL for the loss of the plane.”