3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 20. The third Shusha Global Media Forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” continues its work, Trend reports.

The second day of the event will continue in the format of panel sessions.

The forum is expected to attract about 140 foreign guests from 52 countries, including representatives of more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, about 80 media structures, as well as other specialized institutions.

The participants include not only foreign media representatives, but also Azerbaijani journalists, experts and officials.

The forum also plans to include trips to the Aghdam region and the city of Lachin.

The event will last until July 21.

Will be updated