Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)

Politics Materials 20 July 2025 10:05 (UTC +04:00)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)

Follow Trend on

Nursultan Ziyadov
Nursultan Ziyadov
Read more

SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, July 20. The third Shusha Global Media Forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI” continues its work, Trend reports.

The second day of the event will continue in the format of panel sessions.

The forum is expected to attract about 140 foreign guests from 52 countries, including representatives of more than 30 news agencies, 7 international organizations, about 80 media structures, as well as other specialized institutions.

The participants include not only foreign media representatives, but also Azerbaijani journalists, experts and officials.

The forum also plans to include trips to the Aghdam region and the city of Lachin.

The event will last until July 21.

Will be updated

3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
3rd Shusha Global Media Forum continues its work (PHOTO)
Latest

Latest

Read more