Chairman of Board of Directors of ACWA Power sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 5. The founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Abunayyan, sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

''Your Excellency.

On behalf of ACWA Power, I extend my sincere and heartfelt congratulations to you and the proud people of the Republic of Azerbaijan on the historic signing of the Joint Declaration between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia in Washington D.C. on August 8, 2025.

Under your visionary leadership, Azerbaijan achieved a decisive victory in the 44-day Patriotic War, restoring its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Today, you have transformed that military success into a diplomatic triumph - securing a just and lasting peace that will shape the future of the region.

This achievement reflects not only your unwavering commitment to your country's stability and prosperity, but also your ability to lead with foresight and determination, turning challenges into opportunities for lasting progress.

We at ACWA Power are honored to witness this important moment in Azerbaijan's history and remain committed to supporting the country's sustainable growth and development in this new era of peace and cooperation.

Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes for your continued success in guiding Azerbaijan toward an even brighter future,'' the letter reads.