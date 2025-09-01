Press Council of Azerbaijan awards Trend News Agency team on 30th anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Trend News Agency has been honored with diplomas and certificates of appreciation from the Press Council of Azerbaijan.

The ceremony was attended by the Press Council Chairman, the agency’s deputy directors, heads of news departments, and staff members.

The Press Council Chairman Rashad Majid highlighted the agency’s key role in advancing journalism in Azerbaijan, ensuring information security, and upholding professional standards. He noted that Trend has made a significant contribution both to enriching the national media landscape and to presenting Azerbaijan objectively on the international stage.

Majid also praised the agency’s professional team for its agility in adapting to new media challenges, setting a benchmark for reliability in the information market. He added that these achievements provide valuable experience that will continue to support the growth of Azerbaijani media in the years ahead.

Deputy Director of Trend News Agency, member of the Supervisory Board of the Media Development Agency, Azerbaijani MP Sevil Mikayilova spoke at the anniversary event, noting that the development of the media in Azerbaijan has always been a state priority since the country restored its independence.

"Under National Leader Heydar Aliyev's leadership, there has been created necessary environment to support the media outlets in the country. Azerbaijani journalism could develop in healthy conditions and this allowed media to work in free and independent way, contributing to the overall development of our country. Thanks to the care and attention of President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, Azerbaijani journalism has followed a modern development path, and we are always grateful for this support," she emphasized.

Sevil Mikayilova added that over the past 30 years, Trend has served as a reliable source of information, earned trust through its objectivity and timely reporting.

She expressed gratitude to the Press Council for its recognition, noting that such acknowledgment reflects the value placed on journalists’ work and provides additional motivation for future efforts.

Furthermore, Rashad Majid presented Trend News Agency with a Press Council diploma. In addition, several agency staff members were recognized with certificates of appreciation for their contributions.

Deputy Directors of Trend News Agency Sahil Karimli and Rufiz Hafizoglu; Editor-in-Chief Emin Aliyev; Deputy Editor-in-Chief Laman Zeynalova; Head of the Azerbaijani News Service Farid Zohrabov; Head of the English News Service Maryana Ahmadova; Technical Director Maksim Yermakov; Deputy Technical Director Anar Aliyev; and Head of the Culture Department Vugar Imanov were honored by the Press Council.

Founded in 1995, Trend News Agency has grown into one of Azerbaijan’s leading media outlets. Publishing in Azerbaijani, Russian, and English, the agency reaches a wide audience both domestically and internationally. Alongside delivering timely news on the economy, politics, society, culture, and sports, Trend is also known for its in-depth analytical coverage. Today, it continues to operate successfully as one of the most trusted and influential news sources in Azerbaijan and the wider region.