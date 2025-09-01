Latvia advances UAV sector with national drone hub in Riga

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. On Wednesday, September 3, Latvian Minister of Defense Andris Sprūds will inaugurate the Autonomous Systems Competence Center at the A6 Logistics Park in Riga, Trend reports.

The new facility is set to become a platform for advancing drone technologies and integrating them into the National Armed Forces.

The opening ceremony will feature remarks from Minister Sprūds, Commander of the National Armed Forces Major General Kaspars Pudāns, Head of the State Defense Logistics and Procurement Center Lieutenant Colonel Alans Andrulis, and Head of the new Center Major Modris Kairišs. Representatives from the defense industry, associations, and invited guests will also take part.

During the event, Latvian defense companies will showcase their latest drone and autonomous system technologies.

The center will oversee the development and integration of air, land, and sea drones, as well as counter-drone solutions. It will be led by Major Modris Kairišs, a leading Latvian military drone expert and former commander of the Air Force Training Center.

Its main tasks will include ensuring uninterrupted drone supplies for the Armed Forces during crises, supporting Latvian companies in developing drones that meet operational needs, fostering a business environment for drone manufacturers, and promoting innovation and cooperation with industry.

The center will also provide support for the introduction, maintenance, and training of drone systems in the Armed Forces, create testing environments for drones and counter-drone systems, and encourage international cooperation and joint projects.

The State Defense Logistics and Procurement Center will oversee its operations, linking the Armed Forces’ operational requirements with technological development and implementation.

The idea of establishing the Autonomous Systems Competence Center was first announced earlier this year during an international Drone Summit.