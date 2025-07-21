Azerbaijan’s SOFAZ expands footprint in private equity funds

The State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) boosted its investments in private equity funds to 3.8 billion manat ($2.24 billion) by the end of last year. This represents a 668 million manat ($393 million) or 21.3% rise compared to 2023.

