Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region delegation holds business forum in Hungary

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 8. A delegation from Uzbekistan, led by Tashkent Region Governor Zoyir Mirzaev, is currently visiting Hungary, where a business forum was held at the Hungarian Export Promotion Agency (HEPA), Trend reports.

The forum opened with welcoming remarks from Gabor Artner, Head of HEPA, and Governor Mirzaev. In his address, the governor highlighted industry, agriculture, tourism, and pharmaceuticals as priority sectors for enhancing trade and economic cooperation between leading entrepreneurs of the Tashkent Region and Hungary.

The gathering convened a consortium of stakeholders and high-level executives from approximately 30 prominent Hungarian enterprises and national brands. Said Saidkarimov, a representative from the International Relations Division of the Tashkent Region Investment Department, articulated a comprehensive exposition on the region’s entrepreneurial viability, infrastructural framework, and human resource capacity.

Subsequent to the official protocols, the initiation of B2B and G2B engagements and deliberations is currently in progress to enhance bilateral synergies.

In the interim, the aggregate portfolio of collaborative investment ventures between the two nations surpasses $500 million, with additional initiatives and projects delineated during the ongoing visit amounting to an estimated valuation exceeding 1.5 billion euros.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel