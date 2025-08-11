Uzbekistan and Tajikistan strengthen ties with new border checkpoints

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, August 11. Two new checkpoints have been opened on the border between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, Trend reports via the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan.

The newly operational Bekabad Auto checkpoint, adjacent to the Khashtyak checkpoint, is located in the Tashkent region, while the Khavastabad checkpoint, near the Zafarabad checkpoint, is situated in the Syrdarya region. Both border crossings will accommodate vehicles and third-country nationals.

The countries have cooperated to enhance customs operations and security while promoting economic integration in Central Asia. According to the intergovernmental agreement signed on June 5, 2002, there are currently 17 official border checkpoints between the two nations, serving as critical gateways for commerce and transit.