Turkmenistan, China discuss energy and strategic co-op in Beijing

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, September 3. President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and President of China Xi Jinping met in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where they discussed energy cooperation, strategic partnership, and upcoming international initiatives, Trend reports.

The discussions revolved around energy collaboration, with both leaders shining a spotlight on the Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline, which has been up and running for over fifteen years. The Chinese side recently secured an international tender to develop the fourth stage of the Galkynyş gas field, and a draft General Agreement on the basic principles of gas cooperation has been prepared.

During the visit, four memorandums of understanding were signed, covering cooperation between the Institute of International Relations of the Turkmen Foreign Ministry and Lanzhou University, intellectual property, collaboration between museums, and exchanges between the editorial boards of Altyn Asyr and Renmin Ribao.

The parties also underscored how Turkmenistan’s “Revival of the Great Silk Road” strategy and China’s “One Belt, One Road” initiative go hand in hand. President Berdimuhamedov invited President Xi to Ashgabat in December to participate in an international forum marking the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality. They also discussed Turkmenistan’s initiative, endorsed by the UN General Assembly, to declare 2025 the International Year of Peace and Trust.

President Xi Jinping congratulated his counterpart on the successful hosting of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries in Awaza and reaffirmed China’s support for Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality, independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel