Baku hosts Fintech Horizons Forum led by Central Bank, AzFina, and PashaPay (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 3.​ The Fintech Horizons forum was held on September 3, organized by the Azerbaijan Fintech Association (AzFina) with the support of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) and sponsored by PashaPay, Trend reports.

The event brought together leading companies from the country’s fintech ecosystem, providing a platform to discuss opportunities related to AniPay (Instant Payment System), the government payment portal, QR payments, digital transformation trends, and the future of financial services.

The main goal of the forum was to accelerate the adoption of digital payments and drive innovation in financial technologies. The rapid growth of cashless transactions, up by 66 percent in 2024, has further underscored the importance of AniPay in Azerbaijan’s digital economy.

During the event, participants worked on innovative payment products based on AniPay infrastructure, service models aligned with new regulatory requirements, and business solutions built on 24/7 operating systems. The aim was to create practical models that respond to real market needs through more effective use of existing technologies.

