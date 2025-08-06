Tajikistan sees steady increase in oil product imports
Tajikistan saw a notable increase in oil product imports in the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year. Both the volume and value of these imports experienced growth during this period.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy