Further actions required to achieve signing Azerbaijan-Armenia peace agreement, Elchin Amirbayov says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. The signing of the joint declaration in Washington between the U.S., Azerbaijan, and Armenia reaffirmed Baku's peace agenda, Elchin Amirbayov, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Special Assignments, told NE Global, Trend reports.

"Provision therein regarding the initialing of the peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia acknowledged that further actions are required to achieve the signing and ratification of the Agreement, i.e. to enable the signature of the Agreement, Baku expects that amendments will be made to the Constitution of Armenia in order to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan which are still there," he said.

Elchin Amirbayov also pointed out another key provision in the declaration, which is the commitment to opening transportation and communication links between the two countries, in particular, the necessity of ensuring an unimpeded connectivity between the main part of Azerbaijan and its Nakhchivan.

On August 8, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the United States Donald Trump, and Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint declaration on the meeting between the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia in Washington.

On the same day in Washington, as part of the meeting between President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, President of the US Donald Trump, and Prime Nikol Pashinyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan initialled the draft “Agreement on the Establishment of Peace and Inter-State Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia” and signed a joint statement by the foreign ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia to the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (on the closure of the OSCE Minsk Process, the personal representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office on the conflict discussed by the Minsk Conference, and the High-Level Planning Group).