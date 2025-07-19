3rd Shusha Global Media Forum participants arrive in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli (PHOTO)

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, July 19.​ The participants of the third Shusha Global Media Forum under the theme “Digital Pathways: Strengthening Information and Media Resilience in the Age of AI”, marking the 150th anniversary of the Azerbaijani National Press, have kicked off their visit to the Azerbaijani cultural capital - the city of Shusha, Trend's special correspondent reports.

The plane with the forum participants landed at the Fuzuli International Airport.

The forum will bring together up to 140 international delegates from 52 countries, representing over 30 news agencies, seven international organizations, nearly 80 media outlets, and other entities relevant to the media landscape.

Following the opening ceremony, the event will continue with panel sessions.

The Forum will run until July 21.

